'Potentially historic wind event' over weekend could inflame California wildfires

Northern California could experience a "potentially historic" wind event this weekend, according to officials at the National Weather Service -- a development that could have a dangerous effect on the wildfires that are ravaging the area.

Dry winds up to 65 mph could lead to erratic and dangerous fire growth, bringing even more critical fire conditions to parts of the Golden State.

The damaging winds could down trees and power lines.

High pressure building across the Pacific will nudge eastward beginning Saturday and through the next few days, bringing dry north to northeasterly winds into parts of the West.

In Northern California, wind gusts will gradually increase throughout Saturday then peak on Sunday. Relative humidity could be as low as 8%, bringing extremely critical fire weather on Sunday, such that any fire that ignites could rapidly spread out of control.

Beginning on Sunday and lasting into Monday, the dry damaging offshore winds will expand into parts of Southern California. These Santa Ana winds could gust as high as 50 mph and relative humidity could be as low as 5%.

Another Santa Ana wind event, perhaps another significant one, will arrive by the middle of the upcoming week.

Overnight, post tropical cyclone Olga made landfall near Morgan City, Louisiana. Olga spawned five reported tornadoes, all near Mobile, Alabama, Friday evening, doing damage to homes in that region.

New Orleans International Airport, meanwhile, has recorded 5.71” of rain so far.

As Olga becomes a common mid-latitude cyclone, heavy rain will continue to spread inland through the Mississippi River Valley, eventually getting to the Midwest later Saturday, and into ports of the Northeast by Sunday and Sunday night.

Flood alerts have been issued from Louisiana to Illinois for the possibility of excessive rainfall, and heavy rain is expected in parts of the Central and Eastern U.S. this weekend.

Up to 4 inches of rain is expected in parts of Illinois and Missouri -- and perhaps Indiana -- through the end of the weekend.

A new winter storm is also developing in the Rockies this weekend, which will quickly dive down into the I-25 corridor from Cheyenne to Denver late Saturday and into Sunday.

Winter storm watches have been issued for those areas this weekend. Snow will pick up in intensity on Sunday in Denver and last through Monday morning, perhaps impacting the Monday morning commute.

Five to eight inches of snow is possible along the I-25 cities in Colorado and Wyoming, from Pueblo to Denver through Monday morning.

ABC News' Marc Nathanson contributed to this report.