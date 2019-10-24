Fires spread out West, snow slams Colorado

This morning, in northern California, winds gusted up to 76 mph pushing the newly formed Kincade wildfire down a mountain slope causing the fire to explode overnight and is now 10,000 acres.

Very dangerous conditions are expected today in northern California including the Bay Area where a Red Flag Warning has been issued for bone dry air, gusty winds and near record temperatures.

In southern California, a Red Flag Warning has been issued as well, but here the winds are expected to be even stronger due to the higher mountain range creating Santa Ana winds. Because of that, a High Wind Warning has been issued with wind gusts as high as 60 mph.

In addition, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Southern California with temperatures in the 90’s from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Santa Ana Winds in southern California will continue into Friday.

Elsewhere, up to a foot of snow fell southwest of Denver overnight with just a dusting in the city.

I-70 was shut down overnight west of Denver until further notice due to very snowy and slick conditions with several accidents reported.

This storm system will now move south into New Mexico and the Texas panhandle bringing with it the first snow of the season for the area.

By Friday, the storm system will dive south into the Gulf Coast and will redevelop with tropical moisture which will fuel the storm. Heavy rain will push north across the south from Texas to Tennessee. Flash flooding is possible in these areas.

This storm then will swing north into the Ohio Valley and parts of the Midwest by the weekend bringing heavy rain and flood threats with it.

Some areas from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest could see up to a half foot of rain with flash floods possible.