Wildfires are scorching thousands of acres and forcing tens of thousands of people from Los Angeles to wine country to evacuate.

The Tick Fire erupted on Thursday in Los Angeles County. Fueled by ferocious 50 mph winds, the blaze is threatening homes in Santa Clarita.

The blaze jumped over a freeway overnight, lighting up guardrail posts like tiki torches and illuminating the way for firefighters.

Powering through smoke inhalation and getting drenched at the #TickFire pic.twitter.com/ZHeKZ45VDe — Connor Burton (@cburtjourno) October 25, 2019

House engulfed on Sequoia Road right now #TickFire pic.twitter.com/TfaeT05c9d — Connor Burton (@cburtjourno) October 25, 2019

Over 500 firefighters are relentlessly battling the blaze, racing from one house to another and extinguishing brush fires that are threatening homes.

Police officers went door-to-door in the middle of the night, telling residents to leave. More than 40,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.

Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo

The Tick Fire has covered 4,300 acres and is only 5% contained.

All Los Angeles Unified School District campuses in the San Fernando Valley were closed Friday as the blaze rages on.

The cause is unknown.

VIDEO: @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters fighting wildfire on three fronts. Working to protect lives and property earlier in Santa Clarita, CA. #TickFire @LACoFDPIO (media ok to use with credit) pic.twitter.com/XZEOlS3ZxL — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) October 25, 2019

**If you are near the #TickFire, please evacuate if you can do so safely. Do not wait for firefighters if you see flames approaching.** pic.twitter.com/VdOUXTn20b — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) October 24, 2019

And the dry Santa Ana winds are expected to continue in Southern California Friday, with gusts possible up to 70 mph in the Los Angeles mountains.

"The erratic winds today pose a challenge for our firefighters as they may change direction and intensify, posing a greater threat to homes," Cal Fire officials said Friday morning.

Hundreds of miles north in Sonoma County, which is the heart of wine country in Northern California, the Kincade Fire has consumed 21,900 acres and is just 5% contained.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

About 2,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders.

The blaze has destroyed at least 49 structures. The cause is under investigation.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

And for parts of Northern California, the worst may be yet to come.

Strong, dry winds, which fuel fires, are forecast to move into the region this weekend.

Winds could reach 60 mph near Sacramento and Redding Saturday night and into Sunday.

Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The National Weather Service says this next round of dangerous fire weather could be the strongest of the year for the area and could be the worst wind event since the 2017 Wine Country fires.

"We do think it will be possibly the strongest offshore winds we have seen in years," PG&E meteorologist Scott Strenfel added Thursday night

PG&E, which provides electricity to millions of Californians, is warning that the weekend may bring one of its biggest planned power shutoffs.

Residents in Northern California counties including Marin, Alameda and San Mateo could be in the dark this weekend in an effort to keep fires from sparking.

ABC News' Alyssa Pone and Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.