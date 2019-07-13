Power outage in parts of New York City, officials say

Parts of midtown Manhattan in New York City were hit with a power outage on Saturday evening, causing Times Square billboards and to go dark, disrupting subway service and cutting out traffic lights.

Consolidated Edison Inc, New York City's power provider, said in a post on Twitter that it is "responding to extensive outages" on west of Central park in Manhattan and that it is working to restore power to 42,000 customers.

We are working to restore power to 42,000 customers primarily in the Westside of Manhattan. We will provide updates as we receive them. Thank you. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 14, 2019

Photos circulated on social media showing the iconic sign of Radio Music Hall unlit, movie-goers evacuating from Lincoln Center's cinema and the sprawling Columbus Circle subway station without lights. Traffic lights were not working along a stretch of Manhattan that extends up about a mile, and across from Fifth Avenue to the Hudson River, on Manhattan's far west side.

Umm, all the giant moniters went out in Times Square #NYC pic.twitter.com/xbOEyzaChk — Christian (@clovos25) July 13, 2019

A spokesman for the city fire department said they were responding to multiple calls about stuck elevators and power outages, going from midtown, near Times Square, and extending up to the Upper West Side, the area close to Lincoln Center performing arts complex. It added in a Twitter post that it was responding to "numerous stuck elevators."

#FDNY is on scene of a transformer fire at W 64 St and West End Ave. Members are responding to reports of numerous stuck elevators that are occupied, but there are currently no patients reported. — FDNY (@FDNY) July 14, 2019

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was in Iowa for an event for his presidential campaign, said he was monitoring the situation and had not decided if he would rush back to the city.

"Well, first I have to get the details on what is happening," he told reporters. "I've been through now, five and a half years of mayors, the nation's largest city, I've been through many, many situations. The first thing you learn is, let's get all the facts, and then we'll assess what to do."

The Twitter account for New York subways said the agency is working to keep trains moving and will bypass affected stations.

Update: We are working with Con Edison to determine the root cause of the ongoing power failure, which is affecting Midtown and the Upper West Side.



Several stations are currently without power and are being bypassed by all trains. Please stay tuned here for updates. pic.twitter.com/UoHv6RKVyl — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.