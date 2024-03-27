Powerball jackpot grows to $865 million

This is the game's fifth-largest jackpot prize ever.

If you missed out on this week's $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, you still have a chance to become fabulously wealthy Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $865 million, a cash value of $416.1 million, ahead of Wednesday's drawing.

This is the game's fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Jan. 1. There have been 36 consecutive drawings with no wins.

There were no winners in Monday night's drawing -- with winning numbers 7, 11, 19, 53, 68 and a Powerball of 23 -- but people in Florida and New York each won $1 million for matching the white balls.

The 10 largest jackpot prizes in Powerball’s game history ABC News Photo Illustration, Powerball

If a player wins on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an immediate $416.1 million lump sum payment or annual payments worth an estimated $865 million that increase by 5% each year.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The drawing will be held just before 11 p.m. ET.