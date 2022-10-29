Powerball Jackpot rises to $825 million for Saturday drawing

There have been 36 drawings in a row without a winner.

The Saturday night Powerball prize rose to an estimated $825 million, giving players a chance to win the second-largest prize in the game's history. The prize has a cash value of $383.7 million.

If a player wins Saturday's jackpot, it will be sixth time the Powerball jackpot has been hit this year.

A rack with cards people can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are seen on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022. Keith Srakocic/AP

The largest prize in Powerball history was $1.586 billion sold in January 2016 and shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Six tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes in Wednesday night's drawing. The winning tickets were won in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

More than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes Wednesday, totaling in $21.1 million.

A person holds up their tickets purchased at a liquor store on Oct. 28, 2022, in Hawthorne, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP

A $632.6 million jackpot was hit on Jan. 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

The Powerball jackpot was last won with a ticket in Pennsylvania, which won a $206.9 million jackpot on Aug. 3.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to a statement from Powerball.

Customers pay for their groceries next to the lottery ticket display showing the jackpot amount for the Saturday, Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery at a market in Prospect, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022. Keith Srakocic/AP

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 39 years, or as a lump sum payment.

Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016.