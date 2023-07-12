Powerball jackpot surges to $750 million for Wednesday drawing

The jackpot was last won in April.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $750 million for Wednesday night's drawing -- the game's sixth-largest prize ever.

The top prize has a cash value of $378.8 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 19. There have been 35 consecutive drawings without a win since someone in Ohio claimed that $252.6 million prize.

A person plays Powerball lottery at a gas station, July 11, 2023, in Trona, Calif. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"Whether it's your first time buying a ticket or you frequently play, if you win the jackpot remember to first, sign your ticket and reach out to your local lottery with any questions," said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director. "Your local lottery is the best resource for information on ticket sale cut-off times and how to claim a prize."

The winner would have the choice between annual payments over 30 years, which increase by 5% each year, or the lump-sum payment estimated at $378.8 million, before taxes.

The drawing will be held just before 11 p.m. ET.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The largest jackpot ever was won in November 2022, when Edwin Castro took home $2.04 billion on a single winning ticket out of California.