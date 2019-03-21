The largest Powerball jackpot of the year rose to over half a billion dollars on Wednesday. But if you were hoping to take it home, you'll have to wait another few days.

For the 24th time in a row, no one hit the winning numbers on Wednesday night.

The drawing on Saturday will be worth a staggering $625 million, with a cash payout of $380.6 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 10-14-50-53-63 with a Powerball of 21.

(Andrew Kelly/Reuters, FILE) A ticket for the Powerball sits on a counter in a store in New York, Feb. 22, 2017.

The jackpot was worth $562.1 million on Wednesday, or a cash payout of $330 million. That is the eight-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

There was no big winner again on Wednesday, but one person in South Carolina matched all five balls and chose the Power Play option to take home $2 million. There were winners of $1 million in four states: Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina.

The $625 million drawing is the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history, and the fourth-largest in Powerball history.