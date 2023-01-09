Pregnant Minnesota woman fatally shot in Amazon warehouse parking lot

She was pronounced dead at the hospital following the shooting.

Police are investigating the Jan. 8 death of a pregnant woman who was shot inside of a vehicle in an Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot in Lakeville, Minnesota. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital that evening.

Staff at the Hennepin County Medical Center delivered the baby later that night, according to police. The baby's condition is currently unknown, and the mother's identity has not yet been released.

Donte Rapheal McCray has been identified as being allegedly involved in the incident, Lakeville police say. He's being held at Dakota County Jail on second-degree manslaughter charges. McCray "has employment affiliation with the Amazon facility where the incident occurred," a press release from police reads.

The investigation into the incident, led by Lakeville police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Officer, is ongoing.

Amazon told ABC News that the company is working with police as they continue to investigate the incident. Amazon confirmed McCray's employment with the company, according to an Amazon spokesperson.