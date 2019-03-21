A pregnant woman was stabbed multiple times during a carjacking in Los Angeles Wednesday night, according to her husband and police.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition after the attack in Sunland-Tujunga, about 20 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"She’s got 10 punctures from stabbing, one which runs all the way to the lungs," her husband, Greg Maga, told reporters Thursday. "Because she tried to protect herself ... she used her hand. She has a lot of stabs on her hand."

(LAPD) A 12-week pregnant woman was stabbed multiples in a carjacking in Los Angeles, March 20, 2019.

"They don’t know yet about the baby," he added.

Two suspects, both known gang members, are in custody, police said Thursday.

The attack began when two to three men approached the victim asking for her phone, according to police. When they didn't get her phone, they took the car, police said.

"This a priority," LAPD Lt. Frank Kryshak told reporters Thursday. "We’ve been working on this case nonstop since last night and will continue to do that. We are going to make arrests with the other outstanding individuals.”