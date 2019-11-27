Former President Jimmy Carter released from hospital 2 weeks after undergoing brain surgery

Nov 27, 2019, 11:04 AM ET
PHOTO: In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga.PlayJohn Amis/AP, FILE
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital after he was admitted earlier this month for brain surgery.

Carter, 95, was discharged from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta Wednesday morning after a successful surgery and recovery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma, a serious condition -- usually caused by a head injury -- where blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain, a spokeswoman from the Carter Center said in a statement.

There were no complications from the surgery, The Carter Center said.

Carter was "up and walking" two days after the surgery, the Rev. Tony Lowden of Maranatha Baptist Church told The Associated Press after visiting him at the hospital.

PHOTO: Medical staff are seen inside Emory University Hospital, where former President Jimmy Carter was taken for treatment in Atlanta, Nov. 12, 2019. Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters, FILE
Medical staff are seen inside Emory University Hospital, where former President Jimmy Carter was taken for treatment in Atlanta, Nov. 12, 2019.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, will spend Thanksgiving at their home in Plains, Georgia, where he will continue to recover.

"The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving," the statement from the Carter Center read.

Last month, Carter sustained a pelvic fracture after falling and required 14 stitches above his brow after a second fall.

In May, Carter underwent hip surgery after falling before a turkey hunting excursion.

ABC News' Rachel Katz contributed to this report.