Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital after he was admitted earlier this month for brain surgery.

Carter, 95, was discharged from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta Wednesday morning after a successful surgery and recovery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma, a serious condition -- usually caused by a head injury -- where blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain, a spokeswoman from the Carter Center said in a statement.

There were no complications from the surgery, The Carter Center said.

Carter was "up and walking" two days after the surgery, the Rev. Tony Lowden of Maranatha Baptist Church told The Associated Press after visiting him at the hospital.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, will spend Thanksgiving at their home in Plains, Georgia, where he will continue to recover.

"The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving," the statement from the Carter Center read.

Last month, Carter sustained a pelvic fracture after falling and required 14 stitches above his brow after a second fall.

In May, Carter underwent hip surgery after falling before a turkey hunting excursion.

