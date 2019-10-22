Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized with 'minor pelvic fracture' after falling at home

Oct 22, 2019, 7:41 AM ET
PHOTO: Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 30, 2018.PlayScott Cunningham/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Jimmy Carter: In a minute

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized after falling at his Georgia home on Monday evening, according to a spokesperson.

PHOTO: Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 30, 2018. Scott Cunningham/Getty Images, FILE
Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 30, 2018.

The Carter Center, which the former president founded in 1982, posted a statement via Twitter on Tuesday morning, saying Carter had been "admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture."

Carter, who is 95, "is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home," the center tweeted.

(MORE: Former President Jimmy Carter requires 14 stitches after fall at home, 'feels fine')

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.