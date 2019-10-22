Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized after falling at his Georgia home on Monday evening, according to a spokesperson.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images, FILE

The Carter Center, which the former president founded in 1982, posted a statement via on Tuesday morning, saying Carter had been "admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture."

Carter, who is 95, "is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home," the center tweeted.

