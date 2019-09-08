President Trump announced he cancelled secret talks with the Taliban at Camp David on Sunday after the group claimed a deadly attack in Afghanistan this week that killed 12, including a U.S. service member.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

In a surprise series of tweets on Saturday evening, the president said he called off ongoing peace negotiations with the militant group that would have potentially brought an end to the 18 year war with Afghanistan, the longest in American history. The president said that Taliban leaders were traveling to the United States tonight for the meeting when he decided to call off the talks. He said he also cancelled a separate meeting with the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani.

Rahmat Gul/AP

"Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight," Trump tweeted.

"Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they only made it worse!" Trump tweeted.

Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

"If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight?"

The meeting, which was closely held by U.S. officials, would have been a major breakthrough in the ongoing peace negotiations between the United States, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. It also would have been a diplomatic spectacle, with Trump, who views himself as a masterful negotiator, efforting a peace deal while sitting across the table with leaders from a militant group.

News of the meeting's cancellation comes as the United States' top peace negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad traveled to Doha, Qatar last week to meet with Taliban leaders. Now, with the president's announcement, it's unclear where those talks stand. The clock seems to be ticking on any U.S.-Taliban deal, with Afghan national elections scheduled for Sept. 28.

Evan Vucci/AP

The president stated the insurgent group's continued violence during negotiations -- most recently with a suicide attack in Kabul that killed a U.S. soldier -- prompted his decision.

On Friday, the Pentagon said that Sgt. 1st Class Elis Angel Barreto Ortiz, 34, was killed in a car bomb attack. His remains were transferred at Dover Air Force base late Saturday night. Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, Ryan McCarthy, the Acting Secretary of the Army, and Gen. Joseph Martin, Vice Chief of Staff to the Army, were present for the transfer.

But recently, Pompeo said that the recent surge of violence in Afghanistan was reason for peace talks to continue -- and not be scuttled.

"I think this drives home the need for us to be successful, right. The mission set that we’ve undertaken in Afghanistan is a reconciliation to reduce the level of violence, to reduce the level of risk to Afghans, broadly, and the risk to American servicemembers. So I think what you’ll see is a continued push by the United States to achieve the reconciliation," Pompeo said.

The meeting also would have come the same week as the anniversary of the September 11 attacks in 2001 that launched U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan where around 14,000 American troops are currently stationed.

Neither the State Department nor the National Security Council provided comment on Saturday night. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be a guest on ABC News' This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

ABC News' Conor Finnegan contributed to this report.