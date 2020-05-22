Previously unidentified victim of Gilgo Beach murders to be identified The victim had been referred to as Jane Doe #6.

Police in Suffolk County, New York, announced Friday they will release the identity of a previously unidentified victim of the Gilgo Beach murders.

Officials said in a statement they had positively identified the “Manorville Jane Doe,” also referred to as “Jane Doe #6," whose remains were located in Manorville in 2000 and Gilgo Beach in 2011.

It was not immediately clear when they would make the announcement.

In 2010 and 2011, the remains of 10 people were discovered in Gilgo Beach.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.