Pride celebrations kick off in major cities around the country

Jun 30, 2019, 12:27 PM ET
PHOTO: Marchers participate in the Queer Liberation March in New York, June 30, 2019.PlaySeth Wenig/AP
New York City's Pride parade has kicked off in a colorful celebration in lower Manhattan.

Millions of spectators are expected to take to the streets of New York in rainbow and glittery garb to show support for the LGBTQ community.

The Big Apple's pride celebration was made even more poignant this year on the heels of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

PHOTO: Marchers participate in the Queer Liberation March in New York, June 30, 2019. Seth Wenig/AP
Marchers participate in the Queer Liberation March in New York, June 30, 2019.

Other major U.S. cities like Chicago and San Francisco are also set to celebrate Pride on Sunday.

Some cities around the country and around the world hosted their first Pride events ever.

         
              
                     
In Oklahoma City, Mayor David Holt declared the city's first-ever Pride celebration week this year. Holt said he wanted to demonstrate that all people are welcome in Oklahoma City, which hosted its parade on Saturday.

Annapolis, Maryland, also hosted its first Pride parade ever on Saturday.

The North Macedonian capital of Skopje even hosted its first pride parade, which went off without a hitch -- and no violence, The Associated Press reported.

Elsewhere around the world, Pride events were held in Mexico City, Paraguay and the Ukraine on Saturday.