Princeton student found dead on campus died by suicide: Officials

Misrach Ewunetie was found dead near school tennis courts in October.

A Princeton University student who was found dead on the New Jersey campus this fall died by suicide, the prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

The body of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was found near university tennis courts on Oct. 20, nearly one week after she went missing.

A man walks on campus at Princeton University, Feb. 4, 2020 in Princeton, New Jersey. William Thomas Cain/Getty Images, FILE

An autopsy by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office has determined she died from "bupropion, escitalopram and hydroxyzine toxicity" and her death has been ruled a suicide, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said. Bupropion and escitalopram are antidepressants. Hydroxyzine is an antihistamine.

"Misrach’s death is an unthinkable tragedy," the university said in a statement in October. "Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

ABC News' Nicole Mclean contributed to this report.