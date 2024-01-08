Pro-Palestinian protests block New York City bridges, Holland Tunnel; over 100 arrested

The Holland Tunnel and the three bridges have since reopened.

ByAaron Katersky, Mark Crudele, and Emily Shapiro
January 8, 2024, 11:42 AM

New York City police arrested dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked traffic at the entrances to the Holland Tunnel and three East River bridges during the Monday morning commute, officials said.

About 120 protesters were arrested while blocking entrances to the Holland Tunnel, which links downtown Manhattan with New Jersey, authorities said.

Protests also broke out at the Brooklyn Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge and Manhattan Bridge, which connect Manhattan and Brooklyn.

PHOTO: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are taken into custody by the NYPD after blocking a Brooklyn Bridge roadway during a 'Shut it Down for Palestine' protest in New York, Jan. 8, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are taken into custody by the NYPD after blocking a Brooklyn Bridge roadway during a 'Shut it Down for Palestine' protest in New York, Jan. 8, 2024.
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
PHOTO: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block a Brooklyn Bridge roadway during a 'Shut it Down for Palestine' protest in New York, Jan. 8, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block a Brooklyn Bridge roadway during a 'Shut it Down for Palestine' protest in New York, Jan. 8, 2024.
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The Manhattan Bridge's upper level remained open during the protests as the protesters were on the lower level.

PHOTO: Protesters against the war in Gaza are arrested for blocking traffic at the entrance to the Holland Tunnel on Jan. 8, 2024 in New York.
Protesters against the war in Gaza are arrested for blocking traffic at the entrance to the Holland Tunnel on Jan. 8, 2024 in New York.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
PHOTO: NYPD officers arrest pro-Palestinian protesters as they gathered and blocked the Manhattan entrance of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Jan. 8, 2024.
NYPD officers arrest pro-Palestinian protesters as they gathered and blocked the Manhattan entrance of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Jan. 8, 2024.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

