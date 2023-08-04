Chaos erupts in New York City's Union Square after promise of free PlayStations

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat posted about a giveaway, but there wasn't one.

A promise of free Playstations appears to have led to a chaotic scene of unrest in New York City's Union Square, police sources said.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat posted on the livestreaming service promising free PlayStation gaming consoles at Union Square at 4 p.m. Thousands of people showed up, only to learn there was no such giveaway.

His stream appears to have touched off the mayhem, police sources said.

People ran through the streets and some were seen jumping on cars and a city bus. Some people started throwing plywood and other items, prompting a rush of police to the scene.

Thousands of people have overrun Union Square Park and surrounding lanes of traffic Friday as a popular Twitch streamer held a video game giveaway. ABC News

Thousands of people have overrun Union Square Park and surrounding lanes of traffic Friday as a popular Twitch streamer held a video game giveaway. ABC News

Police showed up in tactical gear to disperse the crowd and an unknown number of arrests have been made.

There have been no reported injuries.

Multiple subway lines that stop at Union Square temporarily bypassed the station.

NYPD has recovered evidence from social media that Cenat was out of his vehicle and interacting with the large crowd before he left Union Square, sources said.

Detectives are currently questioning Cenat but no determination has been made on whether charges will be filed, sources said.

Cenat posted in an Instagram story, "Please be safe," while sharing news coverage of the incident.

"I love you guys to the fullest you guys are amazing," he said.

A woman shopping in the area with her baby took shelter in an ATM lobby during the mayhem.

"Everything was just bombarded with people," she told ABC New York station WABC.

"It was just hectic. The only thing I could think about was to keep my daughter safe," she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.