Prosecutor in Trump's Georgia election case reaches 'temporary agreement' ahead of divorce hearing

Fulton County prosecutor Nathan Wade has come to a "temporary agreement" canceling an upcoming hearing in his divorce proceedings that have embroiled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

The move comes on the eve of a hearing in the case that had the potential to draw the sworn testimony of Wade, who is alleged to have been involved in an improper relationship with Willis that allegedly resulted in financial gain for both of them.

The development would appear to prevent the release of any records pertaining to the allegations involving Wade and Willis that could have arisen at the hearing.

Andrea Hastings, the attorney for Wade's wife, told ABC News, "The divorce moves forward."

"We still have a lot of work to do, preparing for either settlement or trial," Hastings told ABC News.

"The parties, by and through their counsel of record, have entered into a temporary agreement addressing all issues presently before the Court" the order said. "Then parties have further agreed that the terms and provisions of this temporary agreement shall not be filed with the court."

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade is seen prior to the start of a motions hearing for former President Trump's election interference case at the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse, in Atlanta, on Jan. 12, 2024. Pool via Reuters

As such, the hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday is canceled, the order said.

Michael Roman, one of Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case, is seeking to dismiss the indictment against him and disqualify Willis, alleging she "engaged in a personal, romantic relationship" with Wade, allegedly resulted in financial gain for both.

Trump, Roman, and 17 others pleaded not guilty in August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis and Scott Hall subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.