Prosecutors oppose bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, calling her 'extreme flight risk'

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Friday opposed Ghislaine Maxwell's renewed application for pretrial release on bail, arguing her alleged offense is "incredibly serious" and she poses "an extreme flight risk."

Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to enabling Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking of minors, argued again for release on bail in a motion earlier this month which included letters from her husband of four years and more than a dozen relatives and friends attesting to her "forthright character" and their confidence she would not flee.

Maxwell revealed she has been married for four years, but prosecutors balked at the notion that would keep her from fleeing the country.

"Although the defendant now claims her marriage would keep her in the United States, her motion does not address the plainly inconsistent statements she made to Pretrial Services at the time of her arrest, when, as documented in the Pretrial Services Report, the defendant said she was 'in the process of divorcing her husband,'" acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss wrote.

"On this point, it bears noting that the defendant's motion asks that she be permitted to live with [redacted] if granted bail, not her spouse," Strauss added.

Prosecutors cast Maxwell's pitch for a $28 million bail package as a rehash of previously rejected arguments.

"The offense conduct outlined in the Indictment remains incredibly serious, the evidence against the defendant remains strong, and the defendant continues to have extensive financial resources and foreign ties, as well as the demonstrated ability to live in hiding for the long term. In short, the defendant poses an extreme flight risk, no condition or combination of conditions can reasonably ensure her appearance in this District, and the Court should not alter its prior finding to that effect," the government's filing said.

Prosecutors included a letter to the judge from Annie Farmer, who has publicly identified herself as one of the three alleged victims described in Maxwell's criminal indictment. Farmer's letter expresses her doubt that Maxwell would show up for trial if she’s granted release on bail.

"She has lived a life of privilege, abusing her position of power to live beyond the rules. Fleeing the country in order to escape once more would fit with her long history of anti-social behavior," Farmer's letter said.

"Even more concerning," Farmer continued, "is if she is let out she has the ability to once again abuse children and the painful consequences of that type of trauma can last a lifetime."