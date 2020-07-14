Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged recruiter, pleads not guilty

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and longtime companion of the infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges in a video appearance before a federal judge in New York on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan deemed her a flight risk and ordered her held without bail pending trial, which she set for July 12, 2021.

In court filings last week, prosecutors had argued that Maxwell poses an "extreme" flight risk, citing her "three passports, large sums of money, extensive international connections." Attorneys for Maxwell countered that she "has not left the country even once since Epstein's arrest a year ago" and “her conduct has been entirely consistent with someone who fully intends to remain in this country and fight any allegations brought against her.” They also cited concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, arguing if she continues to be detained "her health will be at serious risk and she will not be able to receive a fair trial.”

On Tuesday, Judge Nathan sided with the government's position that there is no condition or combination of conditions that could ensure her presence at court.

"The risks,” she said, “are simply too great.”

Ghislaine Maxwell at Spring Studios in New York City, Oct. 18, 2016. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, File

Maxwell, 58, is the Oxford-educated daughter of Robert Maxwell, the larger than life publishing baron whose rags-to-riches story captivated England. She lived an extravagant life among the British elite until her father's business empire collapsed in the wake of his death. She fled to New York looking for a fresh start and was soon seen in the company of the mysterious multimillionaire Epstein.

In a letter to a Florida state prosecutor related to Epstein's 2008 guilty plea, Epstein's attorneys describe his relationship with Maxwell as one of two "long-term intimate relationships" Epstein had in adulthood. Maxwell has asserted in court filings that she entered Epstein's employ in 1999, where she remained, despite the eventual end of their romantic relationship, until at least 2006.

Protesters gather outside as Ghislaine Maxwell is set to make her first court appearance on July 14, 2020, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Maxwell is now facing a reckoning for her alleged role in facilitating Epstein's sexual abuse of young women. She was arrested by federal authorities in New Hampshire earlier this month and is facing a six-count federal indictment alleging that she conspired with Epstein in a multi-state sex trafficking scheme involving three unnamed minor victims between 1994 and 1997. Prosecutors contend Maxwell not only "befriended" and later "enticed and groomed multiple minor girls to engage in sex acts with Epstein, through a variety of means and methods," but was also, at times, "present for and involved" in the abuse herself.

Maxwell has repeatedly denied those allegations, both in court filings and in a sworn deposition, claiming through her attorneys to have "had no involvement in or knowledge of Epstein's alleged misconduct." But several of Epstein's alleged victims tell an entirely different story, one that often places Maxwell in a role that was central to their abuse. Maxwell has been named as a defendant in five lawsuits from alleged Epstein victims, and in at least three others, alleged victims identify her as one of Epstein's primary "recruiters."

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York. Patrick Mcmullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image, FILE

According to Brad Edwards, an attorney who represents several of Epstein's alleged victims, Maxwell's role in Epstein's story is clear.

"Ghislaine Maxwell created Jeffrey Epstein," Edwards told ABC News. "She helped to create the monster that we later understood him to be."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.