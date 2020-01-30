Transcript for After Epstein: Survivor Annie Farmer in her own words

I'm so sorry that others will not have the opportunity to stand before him with I didn't. But I'm here and it is incumbent on my sister Miriam. And here. First to create a team when I'm sixteen himself room. To have a plan to New York. Visit my sister and you might think about how can guess feeling some. There were moments when yet things would come to the circus and I felt like I needed to tell people about it but for the most part. I didn't talk about it I think it's it's easy to blame yourself or some thinly. No I've done previously the hardest part of this whole situation and made it to think that some pain at him and the sentence and pit attention. Yeah. And I and priming and leave room people there being part of what I do now is ever. Expect. Online sexual trauma and you have a different ends of them. Difficult experiences. I was very anxious about coming parade. Recently just cousin and my work and it's. Seeing him being a therapist and normally keeping my private life very private. I had. You know I am. I think in an opportunity to have some important conversations of people. Proper ending to this story what happens include. Our transparency and an actual apology to news and women in the wrong.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.