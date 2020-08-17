Prosecutors set to announce indictments for the 2002 murder of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay The pioneering DJ Jason Mizell was shot in the head at point-blank range.

Two men are to be charged in the 2002 murder of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The pioneering DJ Jason Mizell was murdered in Hollis, Queens, on Oct. 30, 2002; he was shot in the head at point-blank range with a .40-caliber handgun.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and the NYPD have planned an afternoon news conference to announce the charges.