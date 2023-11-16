Protesters calling for cease-fire shut down Bay Bridge in San Francisco

Protesters in San Francisco and Boston stopped traffic on Thursday.

Large-scale protests have sparked in recent days across the United States over the Israel-Hamas war, with many calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

On Wednesday night, more than a hundred protesters rallied outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., with one arrest reported.

Similar protests continued Thursday from coast to coast.

San Francisco

Protesters blocked traffic on westbound portion of San Francisco's Bay Bridge on Thursday morning, halting traffic as they called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The California Highway Patrol called the protest an unlawful assembly and arrests were being made, according to San Francisco ABC station KGO. Westbound lanes were all finally reopened at about noon local time after being closed for nearly five hours.

Demonstrators shut down the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge in conjunction with the APEC Summit taking place Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. Noah Berger/AP

The protesters carried signs, laid down in the road covered with white sheets and parked cars across the bridge, shutting down traffic for several hours.

Many signs called for the U.S. to no longer provide military aid to Israel.

Boston

Protesters calling for a cease-fire also gathered on the Boston University bridge during the Thursday morning commute.

Traffic was halted on the bridge for about 2 1/2 hours before the protesters left on their own, according to Boston ABC affiliate WCVB.

Washington, D.C.

Protests outside the DNC on Wednesday led to the evacuation of about seven members of Congress by "heavily armed and serious" U.S. Capitol Police officers, Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., told ABC News.

The protest on Wednesday night earned criticism, including from those on the left.

House Democratic leaders released a statement Wednesday, saying some protests behavior "exceeded a peaceful demonstration."

"We strongly support the First Amendment right to freedom of expression and encourage anyone exercising that right to do so peacefully," the statement says.

U.S. Capitol Police stand outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. Nathan Howard/AP

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., condemned the protests, saying several officers were injured.

"I condemn this criminal activity, which injured six brave Capitol Police officers, in the strongest terms," Johnson said. "As Americans, we must unite with one voice in steadfast support of our ally Israel."

The police officers all received minor injuries and were treated on scene, a source told ABC News.