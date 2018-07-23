Protesters use 'The Handmaid's Tale' to troll Vice President Mike Pence

Protesters dressed as characters from the hit TV show "The Handmaid's Tale" appeared outside a Philadelphia hotel where Vice President Mike Pence was speaking at an event.

Decked out in the red garbs portrayed in the show, demonstrators held signs that read "DON'T Legislate OUR Morality with YOUR Hypocrisy."

Some chanted rallying cries such as "this nightmare must end."

Others wore patches inside their robes that said "Trump Pence MUST GO!"

Pence was speaking at an event promoting the administration's tax-cutting law, the associated press reported.