Protesters tear down statue of former Confederate president Jefferson Davis It's the latest statue to fall in Richmond in recent days.

The impact of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and beyond Dylan Garner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

Protesters tore down the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Virginia's capital on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the scene on Richmond's famed Monument Avenue and formed a perimeter around the toppled statue of Davis, who served as the president of the Confederate States of America from 1861 to 1865. The sculpture was towed away just before midnight as a crowd of bystanders cheered.

People gather around a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis defaced with paint after it was torn down in Richmond, Virginia, on June 10, 2020, in this screen grab from a social media video. Dylan Garner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via Reuters

It's the latest statue to fall in Richmond in recent days amid anti-racism demonstrations.

Protesters knocked down a statue of Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park last weekend.

The statue of Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham lies on the ground after protesters pulled it down in Monroe Park in Richmond, Virginia, on June 6, 2020. The statue had stood in the park since 1891. Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

The Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park was pulled down and thrown into a nearby pond on Tuesday night.

Protesters drag a statue of Christopher Columbus to a nearby pond after pulling it down in Byrd Park in Richmond, Virginia, on June 9, 2020. Parker Michels-Boyce/AFP via Getty Images

Officials in states across the country have announced the removal of Confederate-era statues and monuments amid widespread civil unrest following the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck as three other officers stood by.

People visit a monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, on June 5, 2020, after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered its removal amid widespread civil unrest in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Julia Rendleman/Reuters

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has vowed to take down Richmond's monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as soon as possible and put it into storage, but a court order has temporarily blocked his plans to do so. The 60-foot-tall statue, among others on Monument Avenue, has been vandalized with graffiti.