Puerto Ricans pay tribute to Hurricane Maria's victims

Jun 2, 2018, 9:00 PM ET
PHOTO: A woman places one of the hundreds of shoes in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol, in San Juan, June 1, 2018.PlayRamon Espinosa/AP
WATCH Residents of Puerto Rico are bracing for a new hurricane

Hundreds of shoes were lined up in front of the capital building in San Juan, Puerto Rico to memorialize the loss of life related to Hurricane Maria, which struck the island in September.

The installation followed a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine by a group of researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health which estimated that between Sept. 20 and Dec. 31, there were 4,645 "excess deaths."

If correct, that would be 70 times greater than the government's official death toll which stands at 64.

"Now is the time to say goodbye to the relatives. It is the time for sorrow, it is the time to hug each other, it's the time to really say goodbye in honor and in dignity. This is a sacred place right now," organizer Gloribel Delgado told the Associated Press.

Among some of the shoes were ribbons ties to the laces, Puerto Rican flags waving from the toplines, and flower bouquets rested on top of others.

PHOTO: A woman prays in front of hundreds of shoes that were displayed in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria in San Juan on June 1, 2018.Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
A woman prays in front of hundreds of shoes that were displayed in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria in San Juan on June 1, 2018.

PHOTO: A photo of Luis Manuel Vazquez lies among hundreds of shoes displayed in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria in San Juan on June 1, 2018.Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
A photo of Luis Manuel Vazquez lies among hundreds of shoes displayed in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria in San Juan on June 1, 2018.

PHOTO:A sign stands amid shoes are displayed to pay tribute to Hurricane Marias victims in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 1, 2018.Alvin Baez/Reuters
PHOTO:A sign stands amid shoes are displayed to pay tribute to Hurricane Maria's victims in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 1, 2018.

PHOTO: Shoes are displayed at the Capitol to pay tribute to Hurricane Marias victims in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 01, 2018.Alvin Baez/Reuters
Shoes are displayed at the Capitol to pay tribute to Hurricane Maria's victims in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 01, 2018.

PHOTO: A woman places one of the hundreds of shoes in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol, in San Juan, June 1, 2018.Ramon Espinosa/AP
A woman places one of the hundreds of shoes in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol, in San Juan, June 1, 2018.

PHOTO: A Puerto Rican flag is placed on a pair of shoes among hundreds displayed in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria in San Juan on June 1, 2018.Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
A Puerto Rican flag is placed on a pair of shoes among hundreds displayed in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria in San Juan on June 1, 2018.

PHOTO: Crosses stand amid shoes displayed in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria in front of the Puerto Rican Capitol, in San Juan, on June 1, 2018.Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
Crosses stand amid shoes displayed in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria in front of the Puerto Rican Capitol, in San Juan, on June 1, 2018.

Comments