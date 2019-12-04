1-2 punch as pair of storms bring heavy rain, mudslide threat, mountain snow to West

Dec 4, 2019, 6:59 AM ET
PHOTO: A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking down a snow covered street, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Providence, RI. PlayDavid Goldman/AP
A pair of storms will bring a one-two punch to the West starting today.

Storm number one is already moving into California this morning, bringing heavy rain to Los Angeles and San Francisco with snow falling in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

PHOTO: Western storm - Wednesday 1:30 a.m.
Western storm - Wednesday 1:30 a.m.

Flash flood watches have been issued from Los Angeles to San Diego this morning for heavy rain and a threat of flooding that could create mudslides.

PHOTO: Western storm - Wednesday 4 p.m.
Western storm - Wednesday 4 p.m.

This afternoon and evening, heavy rain will move into Nevada and Northern Arizona with heavy mountain snow from the Sierra Nevada into the Rockies.

Total rainfall could reach 3” of rain in Southern California, and snow could pile up as high as 18” in the Sierra Nevada and 6-12” in the Rockies.

PHOTO: Western storm - next 24 hours
Western storm - next 24 hours

And even though no flood alerts have been issued for the San Francisco Bay area this morning, any additional rain there could create mudslides due to the very saturated ground from last week’s rain.

PHOTO: Weekend storm
Weekend storm

After this storm is gone, a brand new storm that's even stronger will move into the West Coast Friday into the weekend, with several more inches of rain for Northern California and several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada range.

A winter storm watch has already been issued for Northern California.