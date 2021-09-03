'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to felony charge for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Jacob Chansley pleaded guilty to unlawfully obstructing an official proceeding.

Alexander MallinOlivia Rubin
September 3, 2021, 8:52 PM
4 min read

The Arizona man seen sporting a Viking helmet and fur vest during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Friday to one felony count related to his participation in the riot.

Jacob Chansley, the self-proclaimed "QAnon Shaman" who entered the Senate chamber and left an ominous note on a desk for then-Vice President Mike Pence, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obstructing an official proceeding -- the most serious charge in the government's indictment against him.

The other five charges against Chansley were dropped as part of a plea agreement he entered into with federal prosecutors.

Chansley is set to be sentenced November 17 and his conviction carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison -- although another Capitol rioter who pleaded guilty to the same felony charge last month was only sentenced to eight months.

Chansley's attorney, Al Watkins, said during a Friday hearing that he is seeking Chansley's release pending sentencing, which a federal prosecutor said the government would oppose.

Chansley is one of the few rioters who has remained detained over the past eight months despite not being accused of participating in any violence against law enforcement during the riot.

Prosecutors argued he posed a danger to the public given his actions on Jan. 6, noting that he was among the first 30 members of the pro-Trump mob to enter the building and that he carried an American flag tied to a pole with a sharp object at the tip, which the government characterized as a "dangerous weapon."

Upon entering the Senate chamber, Chansley could be seen in videos calling on other rioters to join him up on the dais where Pence was previously presiding over the counting of the electoral college vote.

Before being escorted out, Chansley left a note on the desk that said, "It's Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!"

At least 600 individuals are currently facing federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to an analysis of public court records by ABC News.

As of Friday, approximately 60 accused rioters had either pleaded guilty or have plea hearings scheduled in the coming weeks.

Top Stories

On Location: September 3, 2021

Sep 03, 9:11 AM

COVID-19 live updates: 1 out of 8 Americans has tested positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 9:31 PM

Former Trump officials praise Biden for completing Trump's Afghanistan plan: ANALYSIS

Sep 03, 5:00 AM

Death toll continues to rise in Northeast in wake of Ida

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 9:31 PM

Death toll continues to rise in Northeast in wake of Ida

Sep 03, 1:02 PM

Ida brings historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 7:44 PM

CDC warns against Labor Day travel for unvaccinated people

Sep 03, 7:35 AM

Afghanistan, multiple crises drive down Biden’s approval rating

Sep 03, 12:49 PM

Top Stories

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 9:31 PM

Death toll continues to rise in Northeast in wake of Ida

Sep 03, 1:02 PM

Ida brings historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 7:44 PM

CDC warns against Labor Day travel for unvaccinated people

Sep 03, 7:35 AM

Two-thirds of 9/11 firefighters have some long-term illness related to exposure

Sep 01, 8:24 PM

Top Stories

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 9:31 PM

Death toll continues to rise in Northeast in wake of Ida

Sep 03, 1:02 PM

Ida brings historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 7:44 PM

CDC warns against Labor Day travel for unvaccinated people

Sep 03, 7:35 AM

Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

Sep 01, 8:20 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events