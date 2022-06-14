Quick-thinking staffers save camp children from suspected gunman in Texas

The suspected gunman was shot and killed by police within 10 minutes.

Police shot and killed a suspect Monday morning after he entered an athletic complex where summer camp was taking place in Duncanville, Texas, allegedly armed with a handgun, authorities said.

No children were harmed after camp staffers ushered them to safety when the man entered the building.

Police shot and killed the suspect at the Duncanville Fieldhouse within minutes of arriving at the scene, Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon said, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA.

Crime scene tape surrounds a vehicle outside the sports arena complex where an armed man was killed by police after showing up at the summer camp being held in Duncanville, Texas, June 13, 2022. WFAA

"Our officers did not hesitate," Gordon said. "They did what they were trained to do and saved lives."

A camp counselor confronted the suspected gunman in the lobby of the indoor sports and fitness center.

Upon hearing the gunshots in the lobby, staff members moved the kids to a safe area and locked the doors, preventing the suspected gunman from getting inside, Duncanville Assistant Police Chief Matthew Stogner, said.

"[He] did fire one round inside the classroom where there were children inside," Stogner said. "Fortunately, no one was injured."

Stogner praised the police officers for quickly dealing with the situation and utilizing their active shooter training.

An aerial view shows the Duncanville Fieldhouse, an indoor sports and fitness venue at 1700 South Main Street where an incident occurred with an armed man showing up at the camp and being killed by police in Duncanville, Texas, June 13, 2022. WFAA

The incident comes weeks after 19 kids and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Uvalde law enforcement has been heavily criticized for their handling of the May 24 shooting, which included waiting for more than an hour to confront the suspected gunman while students were inside.