Your Easter egg hunts and outdoor brunches are good to go.

After the severe weather of last week, conditions have calmed down significantly across the country just in time for Easter Sunday.

The National Weather Service will continue to survey damage across the south through Tuesday to draw a conclusion as to how many tornadoes touched down on Friday.

(ABC News) The warmest temperatures on Sunday will be in Texas and north into the Plains.

If you’re wondering where the warm weather is on this Easter Sunday, the answer is in Texas. High temperatures in the 70s and 80s can be found from Texas to Florida, and as far north as Minneapolis.

The Northeast won’t be so fortunate, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

(ABC News) Holiday travel looks good across most of the country. The only concern is for some showers in the Northern Plains.

Travel conditions look good for most of the country for Easter.

A frontal system will bring rain along the Interstate 80 corridor from northern Nevada to Iowa and areas further north Sunday into Monday. There is a chance for scattered showers along Interstate 95 from the northern Mid-Atlantic into New England both Sunday and Monday.

Next round of thunderstorms

As this frontal system begins to stall across Colorado and Kansas, showers and thunderstorms will be pushing into Oklahoma, northern Texas and northern New Mexico late Monday and into early Tuesday.

(ABC News) Severe storms are possible in Oklahoma overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The environment is unstable enough that the Storm Prediction Center put out a slight risk for severe weather across northern Texas and southwestern Oklahoma for late Monday into Tuesday. Primary risks with this set-up are large hail and isolated wind damage.

(ABC News) Heavy rain is possible in Texas on Wednesday.

The next system to watch develops over Mexico on Wednesday and pushes northeast into Texas. This will bring the chance for some severe thunderstorms late in the day on Wednesday.