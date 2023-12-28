Storm batters Northeast after downpours set records in mid-Atlantic states Wednesday

Much of the northeast was soaked by heavy rainfall overnight and into Thursday morning, after daily records were set in several areas of Pennsylvania and Delaware on Wednesday.

Heavy rain had been falling for several hours on Thursday morning in Philadelphia, New York and New Haven.

The bulk of the rain was moving fast enough that widespread flooding was not an issue, but pockets of torrential rain were leading to localized flash flooding.

A graphic shows the weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. ABC News

Several areas in mid-Atlantic states saw daily records on Wednesday, including Allentown, Pennsylvania, which received about 2.05 inches of rain. That topped the previous record of 1.55 inches, which was set in 1930.

Two other Pennsylvania areas broke or tied their records on Wednesday. Mt. Pocono’s rainfall hit 1.49 inches, beating the 1.39-inch record set in 2011. And Reading logged 1.4 inches, matching the record from 1930.

Wilmington, Delaware, also recorded a new daily rainfall record at 1.84 inches, besting a record of 1.76 inches in a single day in 1930.

As Thursday morning progresses, rain is expected to continue to slice across New England states like Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. A quick 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible as we head through the day.