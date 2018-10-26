Read the charges against package bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc that could send him to prison for up to 48 years

Oct 26, 2018, 4:19 PM ET
PHOTO: The package containing a explosive device addressed to Hillary Clintons home in Chappaqua, N.Y., on Oct. 24, 2018.Playobtained by ABC News
The Florida man suspected of carrying out a mail bombing campaign against top Democrats and other prominent figures has been charged with five federal crimes, according to court documents.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida, was taken into custody on Friday after a nationwide manhunt related to 14 suspected mail bombs that were sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Robert De Niro, among others.

Cesar Sayoc is seen in this undated booking photo, released by the Broward County Sheriff's office and provided by the Associated Press, in Miami.

Sayoc was charged on Friday with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting federal officers.

In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, FBI agents cover a van parked in Plantation, Fla., Oct. 26, 2018, of a suspect in the mass bomb mailings.

Authorities were able to locate Sayoc after matching a latent fingerprint on one of the packages with a sample taken from a previous arrest, according to the documents.

A 2002 booking photo of Cesar Sayoc, who was taken into custody on Oct. 26, 2018, in connection with a spate of suspicious packages and pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and critics of Donald Trump.

If convicted on all charges, Sayoc could face a total of 48 years in prison, according to a Department of Justice spokeswoman.

You can read more about the charges and Sayoc’s arrest below.

