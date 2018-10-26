The Florida man suspected of carrying out a mail bombing campaign against top Democrats and other prominent figures has been charged with five federal crimes, according to court documents.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida, was taken into custody on Friday after a nationwide manhunt related to 14 suspected mail bombs that were sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Robert De Niro, among others.

Sayoc was charged on Friday with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting federal officers.

Authorities were able to locate Sayoc after matching a latent fingerprint on one of the packages with a sample taken from a previous arrest, according to the documents.

If convicted on all charges, Sayoc could face a total of 48 years in prison, according to a Department of Justice spokeswoman.

