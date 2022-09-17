'Recess Therapy' highlights kids' candid comments

"Recess Therapy," an online YouTube show that features interviews with New York City children about their thoughts on the world, began in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The creator, actor and comedian Julian Shapiro-Barnum, told ABC News' Ashan Singh that he wanted to explore subjects such as happiness, anger and climate change.

"The idea was that someone can learn a great deal from listening to people that young," said Shapiro-Barnum, "and that the process of listening, learning, and questioning is constant. I would bring kids subjects like happiness, anger, climate change - things that I thought, 'how do I navigate this as an adult in the world; how do I grapple with these things?' Let me see if I can get any advice from kids."

"Recess Therapy" is released in partnership with the digital media company "Doing Things Media. Since the show was launched in April 2021, the show has exploded in popularity, and some of the kids Shapiro-Barnum interviewed have become viral stars in their own right.

One such example: a now-viral interview with 7-year old Tariq - also known to the internet as "Corn Kid" - who became a beloved online meme when he adorably professed his love for corn. Tariq's interview has since been the subject of musical parodies; recently, the governor of South Dakota proclaimed him the state's official "Corn-bassador," following an invite to the famous state "Corn Palace."

'Recess Therapy' host and creator Julian Shapiro-Barnum sits down to one of his interviews, with the viral sensation 'Corn Kid.' ABC News

Tariq's fame is an example of Shapiro-Barnum's ethos - giving kids the time and the space to work through their ideas, no matter how silly. "I meet so many kids who describe themselves as shy," he said. "But then, you know, once they get comfortable, they can be so goofy… What makes Recess Therapy work as a show is that I'm giving a lot of attention to each individual kid, which is really exciting for them. I find that a lot of kids don't get the space to really work through their ideas."

In another memorable episode, a young girl gets Shapiro-Barnum to meditate, asking him to close his eyes and put his hands on the Brooklyn asphalt.

"It's like you're connected to the Earth," the child explains. "It's like you're connected to Mother Nature."

"The idea was that even someone as old as me can still learn a great deal and listen to someone that young," Shapiro-Barnum, who is in his early 20s, told ABC News.

Julian Shapiro-Barnum speaks with with ABC News' Ashan Singh about his show 'Recess Therapy.' ABC News

Shapiro-Barnum has produced dozens of episodes in the past year, and this summer went on Recess Therapy's first national tour - hosting meetups and events in cities like Austin, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and even Toronto.

"I think it is really important and really powerful and really necessary to give children a voice," he said. "And to hear what they have to say."

"Especially," he added, "because so often the responses are laced with such positivity."