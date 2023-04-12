Record heat heading to Northeast: What to expect

New York City could reach a whopping 88 degrees on Thursday.

Record heat is moving from the Southwest to the Midwest and Northeast, where temperatures could approach 90 degrees in some areas this week.

On Tuesday, at least one dozen cities from Phoenix to Billings, Montana, broke or tied record high temperatures. Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, hit 99 degrees, Las Vegas reached 93 degrees, Denver clocked in at 85 and Salt Lake City reached 83.

On Wednesday, the heat moves east. Record-high temperatures in the 80s are possible in cities including Minneapolis; Denver; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Sioux City, Iowa.

Warm weather across the U.S. on April 12, 2023. ABC News

The summer-like weather then moves into the Northeast later on Wednesday and will last through Thursday and Friday, bringing temperatures nearly 30 degrees above normal for the middle of April.

Warm weather the next few days in the Northeast. ABC News

On Thursday and Friday, record-high temperatures in the upper 80s are possible for Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.

