Record-setting biggest rabbit in the world stolen from home as police hunt for culprit

Darius measures in at more than 4 feet long and has held the title since 2010.

LONDON -- Police in England have found themselves with an unusual case on their hands after he world’s largest rabbit suddenly disappeared from his home over the weekend.

Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit who holds the Guinness world record for being the biggest rabbit in the world at 4 feet and 3 inches long (129 centimeters), vanished from his enclosure in Stoulton, Worcestershire, and police have issued an urgent appeal for the return of the prize-winning bunny.

“It is believed the Continental Giant rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of the property of its owners overnight on Saturday (10 April - 11 April),” the West Mercia Police in western England said in a statement. “The rabbit is quite unique in the fact it is 4ft in size and has been awarded a Guinness Record for being the biggest rabbit in the world.”

Annette Edwards, Darius’ owner, issued a plea on social media offering up £1,000 ($1,375) for anybody who can help return the giant leporine.

“A very sad day. Guinness world record Darius has been stolen from his home. The police are doing there [sic] best to find out who has taken him. There is a reward of a £1,000. Darius is to [sic] old to breed now. So please bring him back,” Edwards said in her statement.

Darius has held the record for being the largest rabbit in the world for over 11 years after the Guinness Book of World Records gave him his title of April 6, 2010.

“The longest rabbit is Darius, a Flemish giant rabbit owned by Annette Edwards (UK), who was found to be 4 ft 3 in (129 cm) long when measured for an article in the UK's Daily Mail newspaper on 6 April 2010.,” says the Guinness world record entry.

For now, however, Darius remains missing and anybody with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Mercia Police.