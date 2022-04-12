Record snow, tornadoes and wildfires forecast wild spring weather

Arkansas reported six tornadoes and softball sized hail on Monday.

Extreme spring weather is currently taking place throughout the country with record breaking storms happening from blizzards, to tornadoes, hail and even wildfires.

Arkansas reported six tornadoes and softball sized hail Monday night with some damage being reported.

As another storm moves West, record breaking snow has hit Portland, Oregon making this the first time the city has ever seen snow in April.

On Monday, some areas throughout Oregon and Washington saw up to 15 inches of snow. This storm will continue to move east and many states are now on alert for blizzards, heavy snow and strong winds.

States surrounding Texas and Oklahoma are on a high wind alert. Texas is also on a red flag warning as of Tuesday morning.

Severe weather from Texas to Minnesota will include tornado threats, with damaging winds expected in Dallas, Houston, Little Rock and Kansas City.

Kansas City and Des Moines have the highest tornado threat, with hail and wind hitting these areas as well.

OKC, Dallas and surrounding cities will experience huge drops of hail alongside damaging winds.

It is expected that areas from Indianapolis to Jackson, Mississippi will be on alert for the biggest tornado threat yet on Wednesday.

Wildfires are beginning to break out across different states, causing evacuations to take place in New Mexico after the ‘Big Hole Fire’ burned over 300 acres and is still 0% contained. Strong gusty winds have caused the area to issue a red flag warning.