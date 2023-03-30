Record snowfall buries California mountain town

Earlier this week, 20.7 inches fell in 24 hours at Mammoth Mountain.

A series of mega-storms throughout March has brought snow to Mammoth Mountain in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains, burying homes, cars and businesses.

Snowboarders walk and cars attempt to drive in the Sierra Nevada mountains, as now reached record levels, March 29, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Workers remove snow from the roof of a condominium complex in the Sierra Nevada mountains, after yet another storm system brought heavy snowfall, March 29, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Earlier this week, 20.7 inches fell in 24 hours at Mammoth Mountain, surpassing the all-time season snowfall record, according to the UC Berkeley Snow Lab, with more than 700 inches for the season. The previous record, set in the 2010-2011 season was 668 inches.

A person removes snow in front of lodging obscured by snowbanks piled up from new and past storms in the Sierra Nevada mountains, March 29, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Snow blows in the Sierra Nevada mountains after yet another storm system brought heavy snowfall, March 29, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images

People were out shoveling snow off roofs and trying to keep roads passable with windy conditions. Wind gusts at the ski resort were reported to be as high as 98 mph.

People make their way down a road is lined with snowbanks piled up from multiple storms, after more heavy snow fell, March 29, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images

A skier passes by as workers remove snow from the roof of a condominium complex in the Sierra Nevada mountains after another storm system brought heavy snowfall, March 29, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images

That will stretch the ski season through at least July at Mammoth Mountain ski resort, which has recorded 870 inches at the base of the Main Lodge.

Another 30 inches fell in the last 24 hours and the forecast is for snow this weekend and early next week.

Jeff Wright checks on his neighbor's home in the Sierra Nevada mountains, as snow piled up from new and past storms, March 29, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images