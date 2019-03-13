A North Carolina man has been named as the person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, an emergency room nurse and mother of two, as authorities were trying to identify a decomposing body that was discovered on Tuesday, police said.

Diana Alejandra Keel, 38, was reported missing by her 18-year-old daughter on Saturday, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.

Diana Keel's car was left parked at her home in Nashville, the sheriff's office said.

Nash County Sheriff

Still plenty of police activity at the home of Diana Alejandra Keel and her husband, Lynn. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/yBi4OlJvJH — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) March 13, 2019

Keel's husband, Lynn Keel, said he last saw his wife on Friday and is now a person of interest in the case, officials said.

Lynn Keel was brought into the sheriff's office for questioning and to help identify a body that was recovered by authorities which may be his wife, officials said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Nash County Sheriff

The decaying body was found on Tuesday in Edgecombe County and sheriff's officials said foul play was "definitely" involved in that person's death.

While the identity of the human remains has not been confirmed, the body was in a stage of decomposition that's consistent with the length of time Diana Keel went missing, officials said.

The Keels have a 10-year-old son, who was staying with his grandmother as Lynn Keel met with investigators Tuesday, officials said.

Lynn Keel was previously married. His former wife died and her death was ruled accidental, ABC Raleigh station WTVD reported.