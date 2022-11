The driver has been detained.

Several recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office were struck by a car early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The driver has been detained, according to the sheriff's office.

The number of victims and their conditions were not immediately clear.

LA County Sheriff recruits were struck by a vehicle in Whittier, Calif, Nov. 16, 2022. KABC

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.