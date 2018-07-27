Twin sister red panda cubs born just five weeks ago at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle have opened their eyes.

John Loughlin/Woodland Park Zoo

The two bundles of fur have been putting on weight as well, weighing just 5 oz at birth, they're now just shy of 2 lbs, according to zoo officials.

Their mom, Hazel, is doing a great job as a first-time mom, providing the cubs attentive care in a controlled environment where she can bond and nurse them in quiet, off the view from zoo guests.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Woodland Park Zoo

For now, pictures are the only way to see them until they are old enough to go on view.

John Loughlin/Woodland Park Zoo

While guests wait for that day, they can view the zoo's other red panda, Carson, a 4-year old male.

Yukiko, the father of the twins, isn't allowed to see them yet either, but introductions may be planned in the near future.

John Loughlin/Woodland Park Zoo

Red pandas share the name of giant pandas, but more closely resemble raccoons. An endangered species, fewer than 10,000 remain in the wild. Their habitat, along with giant pandas, had been declining due to deforestation and encroaching human populations.