Red panda cubs open their eyes

Jul 27, 2018, 2:39 PM ET
PHOTO: Woodland Park Zoos twin red panda cubs get an exam, July 26, 2018, in Seattle. The female cubs also have opened their eyes and continue to gain weight.John Loughlin/Woodland Park Zoo
Twin sister red panda cubs born just five weeks ago at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle have opened their eyes.

PHOTO: Zoo veterinary technician Barb Brush carries one of the Woodland Park Zoos twin red panda cubs for an exam, July 26, 2018, in Seattle.John Loughlin/Woodland Park Zoo
Zoo veterinary technician Barb Brush carries one of the Woodland Park Zoo's twin red panda cubs for an exam, July 26, 2018, in Seattle.

The two bundles of fur have been putting on weight as well, weighing just 5 oz at birth, they're now just shy of 2 lbs, according to zoo officials.

Their mom, Hazel, is doing a great job as a first-time mom, providing the cubs attentive care in a controlled environment where she can bond and nurse them in quiet, off the view from zoo guests.

PHOTO: First-time mom, Hazel, is pictured in an undated photo at the Woodland Park Zoo. Hazel is caring for twin sisters born 5 weeks ago.Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Woodland Park Zoo
First-time mom, Hazel, is pictured in an undated photo at the Woodland Park Zoo. Hazel is caring for twin sisters born 5 weeks ago.

For now, pictures are the only way to see them until they are old enough to go on view.

PHOTO: Woodland Park Zoos twin red panda cubs get an exam, July 26, 2018, in Seattle. The female cubs also have opened their eyes and continue to gain weight.John Loughlin/Woodland Park Zoo
While guests wait for that day, they can view the zoo's other red panda, Carson, a 4-year old male.

Yukiko, the father of the twins, isn't allowed to see them yet either, but introductions may be planned in the near future.

PHOTO: One of the Woodland Park Zoos twin red panda cubs gets an exam, July 26, 2018, in Seattle.John Loughlin/Woodland Park Zoo
One of the Woodland Park Zoo's twin red panda cubs gets an exam, July 26, 2018, in Seattle.

Red pandas share the name of giant pandas, but more closely resemble raccoons. An endangered species, fewer than 10,000 remain in the wild. Their habitat, along with giant pandas, had been declining due to deforestation and encroaching human populations.

