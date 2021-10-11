Remains found in California desert may belong to missing 30-year-old

Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old from New Jersey, has been missing since June.

Remains found in a Southern California desert this weekend may belong to 30-year-old Lauren "El" Cho, who has been missing for months, authorities said.

The remains were recovered during a Saturday search for Cho "in the rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

The remains haven't been identified and a cause of death hasn't been released. The sheriff's office said the identification process could take several weeks.

Cho, from New Jersey, was reported missing on June 28 "when she reportedly walked away" from the Yucca Valley home where she was staying, the sheriff's department said.

The search for Cho was launched this summer and included planes searching the remote mountain terrain and canines scouring the area for evidence, the sheriff's office said.

Cho's family describes her as "a talented musician, an incredible baker, a hilarious and loyal friend, a strangely intuitive gift giver, and probably the coolest sister one could hope for."

"We need her home," the family wrote last month.

