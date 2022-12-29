Remains of teen kidnapped during armed home invasion found: Police

Jesse Sainz-Camacho was taken from his Phoenix home on Dec. 19, police said.

The remains of an Arizona teenager were found a week after he was kidnapped during an armed home invasion, police said Wednesday. A homicide investigation is now underway.

Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken from his Phoenix home on Dec. 19 by "two armed suspects," police said.

The teen's remains were found on Monday in a rural area of Maricopa County, police said. The Phoenix Police Homicide Unit is currently leading the investigation.

Police responded to the victim's home around 3:15 a.m. local time on Dec. 19 following an "unknown trouble call," Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a statement.

Two men "forced their way into the home" and shot a man who was asleep inside, Krynsky said. They then forced the teen into a dark-colored sedan, which fled in an unknown direction, police stated.

Phoenix police released images of one of two suspects sought in an alleged kidnapping that occurred on Dec. 19, 2022. Silent Witness via Phoenix Police

The suspects were carrying a rifle and handgun, according to authorities.The shooting victim, who was not identified by police, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police have not made any arrests in the case and are seeking two suspects. Local authorities have also released images of one of the suspects, seen carrying a firearm, amid the investigation.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.