Remnants from Gordon lead to flooding as Florence threatens Bermuda

Sep 6, 2018, 6:14 AM ET
PHOTO: Trucks with the Alabama Department of Transportation work to block off a flooded part of US Highway 98 while fighting rain from Tropical Storm Gordon, Sept. 5, 2018, in Spanish Fort, Ala.PlayDan Anderson/AP
Almost 10 inches of rain has fallen near Pensacola, Florida, over the last two days, as parts of Alabama have seen more than 7 inches as a result of Gordon's making landfall.

The remnants from Gordon, which is now officially a depression, are continuing into Arkansas this morning. Flood watches have been issued after parts of Kansas saw severe flooding on Wednesday. Parts of Iowa have seen more than 10 inches over the last few days.

Flash flood watches are in effect this morning in parts of the Midwest.ABC News
As what's left of Gordon continues north and east into early next week, some areas will see another 8 inches, with more precipitation expected in the Northeast Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is expected through Monday for much of the eastern U.S.ABC News
New tropical systems are developing in the Atlantic Ocean that could become threatening in the coming weeks.

Hurricane Florence is a Category 3, with 115 mph winds, and it's moving northwest at about 12 mph. It briefly reached Category 4 status, with 130 mph winds, on Wednesday. Another tropical wave behind Florence could be the next major storm. It's name? Helene.

Hurricane Florence looks like it will continue moving northwest through the weekend.ABC News
Florence likely will approach Bermuda on Monday or Tuesday, and the storm system could approach the East Coast as soon as the middle of next week.

