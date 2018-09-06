Remnants from Gordon lead to flooding as Florence threatens Bermuda

Almost 10 inches of rain has fallen near Pensacola, Florida, over the last two days, as parts of Alabama have seen more than 7 inches as a result of Gordon's making landfall.

The remnants from Gordon, which is now officially a depression, are continuing into Arkansas this morning. Flood watches have been issued after parts of Kansas saw severe flooding on Wednesday. Parts of Iowa have seen more than 10 inches over the last few days.

As what's left of Gordon continues north and east into early next week, some areas will see another 8 inches, with more precipitation expected in the Northeast Monday and Tuesday.

New tropical systems are developing in the Atlantic Ocean that could become threatening in the coming weeks.

Hurricane Florence is a Category 3, with 115 mph winds, and it's moving northwest at about 12 mph. It briefly reached Category 4 status, with 130 mph winds, on Wednesday. Another tropical wave behind Florence could be the next major storm. It's name? Helene.

Florence likely will approach Bermuda on Monday or Tuesday, and the storm system could approach the East Coast as soon as the middle of next week.