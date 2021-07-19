Replacement athlete on US Olympic gymnastics team tests positive for COVID-19

The teenage gymnast, who was not named, tested positive on Sunday.

A replacement athlete on the U.S. women's artistic gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to USA Gymnastics.

The gymnast tested positive on Sunday, USA Gymnastics said. She hasn't been named but is a teenager, according to the Japanese city of Inzai, where the American women's gymnastics team was training.

The infected gymnast and one other replacement athlete are following additional quarantine restrictions, USA Gymnastics said.

The Olympians moved Monday to different sleeping and training facilities as previously planned to continue their preparations, according to USA Gymnastics.

"The entire delegation continues to be vigilant and will maintain strict protocols while they are in Tokyo," USA Gymnastics added.

ABC News' Kate Hodgson contributed to this report.