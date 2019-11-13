Meet Narwhal, a perfectly healthy rescue puppy with a surprising physical feature that makes him extra special.

Rochelle Steffen/Macs Mission

The 10-week-old furball who was rescued by Mac's Mission -- a nonprofit dog rescue that predominately helps pups with special needs -- has a small tail-like growth on his forehead.

Founder Rochelle Steffen told ABC News that they found the adorable light brown dog at a dump site in rural Jackson, Missouri, where she said "hundreds" [of dogs] have been dumped.

"He had x-rays and a vet visit yesterday and is a perfectly healthy puppy, with an extra tail on his face," she explained. "There is no medical need to remove it currently and it is a third the size of his actual tail."

The adorable light brown boy with a black nose and big brown eyes is thought to be a Daschund and Beagle mix, Steffen said.

Rochelle Steffen/Macs Mission

"He is in no pain and plays for hours," she added.

Mac's Mission focuses on helping dogs with deformity, clefts and trauma "since those get euthanized far more than any others and there is a great need to give them a chance," Steffens said. "We give them that chance."

Because the nonprofit life-saving efforts are strictly grassroots through social media, Steffens explained that Narwhal's story getting so much attention has been "majorly epic for so many new folks to find out about our little awesome rescue."

"We really love our little Narwhal and the others he is helping here with the attention!"