A rescue is underway to extract five men who became stuck in a cave in Virginia after rain made it difficult it get out, officials said Sunday.

A group of six initially planned to spend the the weekend inside the cave in Cleveland, Virginia, until it began raining late Saturday night, Jess Powers, coordinator for the Russell County Emergency Management, told ABC News. The rain caused the ground inside the cave to become slippery, making it difficult for the men to get out, Powers said.

One person managed to escape, but the others remained trapped in the cave, he added.

WJHL

Only seven miles of the extensive cave have been mapped out, and the rescue could take up to 12 hours, Billy Chrimes, search-and-rescue coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, told reporters Sunday morning. Rescuers have reached the men and it doesn't appear that they are too far into the cave, he added.

Still, it'll take about 90 minutes to get to them, Chrimes said.

The trapped men have been inside the cave since Friday around 7 p.m., Chrimes said. They were not prepared for the rain after entering the cave, and did not bring enough food and water to last a sustained period of time, Chrimes said.

But rescuers have provided water to them, he added.

WJHL

Crews are trying to assess how to conduct the rescue within the tight crevice at the entrance of the cave, Chrimes said. Rope-climbing and repelling are required to get through the drop at the entrance of the cave.

Temperatures underground are in the mid-50s, which poses the risk for hypothermia, officials said. The person who escaped told officials that others were feeling weak and experiencing signs of hypothermia, Chrimes said, adding that cell phones and radios do not work inside.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.