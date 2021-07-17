7 rescued, 1 missing after Boston Harbor boating accident
Around 3 a.m. the center console boat hit a day marker, officials said.
July 17, 2021, 2:47 PM
Seven people have been rescued and one person is still missing following a boating accident in the Boston Harbor early Saturday.
At about 3 a.m. a center console boat with eight people on board hit a day marker, "causing all 8 to enter the water," the U.S. Coast Guard stated.
Officials responded to the incident and seven people were recovered, five of them transported by Boston EMS to a hospital, Boston Fire said.
The names and ages of the recovered boaters have not been released.
Now, an inter-agency search is underway for the missing boater.
