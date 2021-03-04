Retired Minnesota couple on TikTok encourages others to get a vaccine, wear a mask

One retired couple is helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 by going viral.

Joel and Harmony Kaplan, from Edina, Minnesota, have been taking to TikTok to share video messages about the pandemic.

Singing together, they encourage everyone to wear masks, to wash their hands and to get a vaccine.

The lyrical duo has been married for 50 years, and they have two children and four grandchildren. On March 1, they received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

In a video with more than 70,000 likes, they sang that they're ready to see their family again.

"And maybe one day, we can all say, we can be together one-on-one," sang the Kaplans. "No screen between us! We can be together one-on-one."

Tonight, the two told "World News Tonight" that we all can get back to normal if we work together.

"We just want to tell everyone to get your shots when it's your turn. They work. It means you're going to get to see your loved ones," Harmony Kaplan said. "We can get off these screens, but keep wearing your masks."