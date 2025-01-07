Water boil advisory in effect for Richmond, Virginia, after storm impacts treatment plant

Residents are urged to conserve water, the Richmond mayor said.

A water boil advisory remains in effect in Richmond, Virginia, after a winter storm-related power outage impacted operations at a water treatment plant, officials said.

The Richmond water treatment plant lost power early Monday and flooded due to a malfunction of the IT system, officials said. Water production halted due to the flood, causing disruptions to the water service for some residents and businesses in Richmond, the state's capital.

Water service has since been restored, the city announced Tuesday afternoon, though residents are urged to continue to conserve water when possible while the water pressure builds back up.

A water boil advisory issued Monday afternoon for all residents served by the city's water system also remains in effect "until all required testing is complete and approved in accordance with drinking water quality standards," the city said in a press release.

The water boil advisory could be lifted by Wednesday afternoon, Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said during a press briefing Tuesday morning while efforts were underway to restore the water service.

"I know this is a really challenging time to figure out how to operate without water, but I ask for your continued patience," Avula said during the press briefing. "Things are looking good for today, and we will continue to work tirelessly to make sure that we have restored full service to the people in the city as we wait for the boiled water advisory to lift."

The city of Richmond delivered more than 37,000 liters of water Tuesday to public water distribution sites and "high priority areas," including senior living facilities, public housing and homeless services providers, officials said.

Water service is also being impacted in eastern Henrico County, where there is low or no water pressure due to the combined effects of water services being rerouted from Richmond's water plant and a water main break, county officials said.

Water service there is expected to be restored by Tuesday afternoon, and a boil water advisory is not in effect in Henrico, county officials said.

A state of emergency was issued in Virginia in advance of the major winter storm, which brought snow and freezing rain to parts of the state Sunday into Monday. Chilling temperatures are now impacting the region.

More than 50,000 customers remain without power as of midday Tuesday.

Schools in the Virginia capital remained closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather, after shuttering on Monday as well.